Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) A female bonnet macaque monkey in labour was rescued from a residential area in Thane city on Monday and was operated on, an official from the forest department said.

A rescue team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare), in coordination with the forest department, rescued the macaque and rushed her for medical intervention, the official said.

Also Read | Reliance Group Companies Stock Decline: Reliance Group Loses Over INR 40,000 Crore in Market Cap in Single Day.

"The monkey was in labour and fell unconscious. The baby was deformed and was already dead inside the womb. It had to be surgically removed," said Pawan Sharma from RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

He said that a c-section surgery was performed on the simian, and it is under observation and monitored by the team of veterinarians and rehabilitators at RAWW.

Also Read | Shehzadi Khan Executed in UAE: UP Woman Executed on February 15, Cremation Set for March 5, MEA Tells Delhi High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)