The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the Delhi High Court that Shehzadi Khan, a woman from Uttar Pradesh, was executed on February 15 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma further said that the authorities are providing all possible assistance, with her cremation set for March 5. As a result, her father's plea for intervention by the MEA has been disposed of. Shahzadi Khan Faces Death in UAE: Father of Indian National Facing Execution for Death of Child in Her Care Seeks MEA Intervention, Moves Delhi High Court.

Shehzadi Khan Executed in UAE

#UPDATE | The Centre (MEA) informed the Delhi High Court that Shahzadi Khan, the woman from Uttar Pradesh, had been executed on the 15th of February. The ASG Chetan Sharma also stated that the authorities are extending all possible assistance and that her cremation is scheduled… https://t.co/ZAZIdfsm9Y — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

