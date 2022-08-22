Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) The police arrested eight people on the charge of assaulting a pregnant woman in north Kolkata's Narkeldanga area over a land dispute, an official said on Monday.

The woman, who is eight months pregnant, is undergoing treatment at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition.

"We have arrested eight people in connection with their involvement in the matter. An investigation is on," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of people allegedly barged into the residence of Shibshankar Das with whom the builder has a dispute over a plot of land.

The men, who Das alleged were supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress, attacked him and his son Dipak.

Das claimed that he and his son rushed to the Narkeldanga Police Station to seek help but they were arrested instead.

"When we returned home after securing bail from a court, we found that my daughter-in-law was badly beaten up by the goons. Others at home were also assaulted,” Das said.

Local TMC leaders denied that party supporters were involved in the attack.

After a night-long search, eight people allegedly involved in the incident were arrested, the police officer said. They were remanded to judicial for three days by a court.

The police are tight-lipped about the arrest of Das and his son.

The opposition BJP on Monday demonstrated in front of the Narkeldanga police station in protest against the incident.

