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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday, all preparations have been finalized in Dehradun city, including at the Jaswant Singh Army Ground, the main venue for the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

The Rs.12,000 crore project is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Uttarakhand.

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According to officials, extensive arrangements have been put in place at the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the main ceremony, which will mark the formal launch of the corridor.

The Jaswant Singh Army Ground has been developed as the central venue for the inauguration event, where the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the programme.

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The entire city has also been decorated ahead of the high-profile visit, with large cutouts, banners, and ceremonial welcome arches installed across key locations in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the state, highlighting how the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would mark a new era of growth for the state.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said the Prime Minister's leadership has elevated India's global stature and inspired millions across the country. He also called him a "development icon and karma yogi."

He wrote, "A heartfelt welcome and felicitation to the development icon and karma yogi, the revered Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, upon his arrival in the land of the gods, Uttarakhand--whose saga of glory has elevated India's stature on the global stage and instilled faith and inspiration in the hearts of millions of countrymen."

Highlighting the significance of the infrastructure project, he said the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would significantly boost connectivity and development in Uttarakhand.

He added, "The inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor by your lotus hands marks the dawn of a new era of development, connectivity, and prosperity for Uttarakhand."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Following this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)