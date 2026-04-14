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President Droupadi Murmu, currently on a four-day visit to Gujarat and Maharashtra, participated in the 'Samajik Samarasata Mahotsav' at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar today. The event, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, was attended by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Mahotsav highlights the theme of social harmony, a central pillar of Dr Ambedkar’s vision for India.

The President’s visit to Gandhinagar follows her engagement in Rajkot yesterday, where she addressed the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). During her stay in the state capital, she is also scheduled to preside over the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Best Wishes, Inspiring Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar and HD Wallpapers To Share.

Academic Milestones at Rashtriya Raksha University

Later today, President Murmu will serve as the chief guest at the fifth convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. According to university officials, approximately 593 students from various campuses across India will be awarded degrees during the ceremony. The event marks a significant milestone for the institution, which focuses on national security and policing education.

The President’s participation in these academic events underscores the government’s focus on fostering excellence in specialised fields such as medical science and internal security. At RRU, she is expected to address the graduating class on the importance of professional integrity and service to the nation.

Reflections on Healthcare at AIIMS Rajkot

On the first leg of her journey yesterday, the President graced the first convocation of AIIMS Rajkot. Addressing the graduating doctors, she emphasised that the medical profession is a "commitment to the service of humanity" that requires scientific knowledge, sensitivity, and humility. She urged the new graduates to embrace technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics while maintaining human empathy.

President Murmu also highlighted that the establishment of several AIIMS institutions across India is pivotal in providing world-class tertiary healthcare at affordable costs. She noted that healthy citizens are a crucial factor in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by the year 2047.

Upcoming Engagements in Maharashtra

Following the conclusion of her Gujarat visit, the President will travel to Maharashtra for the second leg of her tour. On April 15, she is scheduled to attend the second convocation ceremony of AIIMS Nagpur and the valediction ceremony of the 78th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Officer Trainees at the National Academy of Direct Taxes. Baisakhi 2026: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Harvest Festival and Foundation Day of Khalsa Panth.

Her four-day tour will conclude on April 16 in Wardha, where she will participate in the sixth convocation ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya. This series of visits across two states reflects a broad focus on celebrating social history, advancing medical education, and strengthening national administrative institutions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).