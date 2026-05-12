India News | President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Florence Nightingale Awards to 15 Nursing Professionals

New delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2026 to the 15 nursing personnel on the occasion of International Nurses Day, at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

In her message for the National Florence Nightingale Awards - 2026, the President said, "This occasion is a fitting tribute to the invaluable contribution of nursing personnel and healthcare professionals who serve the nation with compassion and unwavering dedication. Nursing personnel exemplify the highest standards of service and play a crucial role in delivering quality healthcare, often in the most challenging circumstances. I commend all the awardees for their inspiring devotion to duty and their tireless efforts in upholding the highest standards of patient care."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Appoints Astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, Who Predicted TVK's Victory, As OSD.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nursing personnel to society.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, along with Ministers of State Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, attended the function.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NCJCM, AIDEF and Maharashtra Old Pension Body Push for 3.83 Fitment Factor.

Congratulating the awardees, Nadda said the recognition celebrated their dedication to serving humanity and would encourage them to continue making a positive impact.

These prestigious awards are presented to Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors serving across Central and State Governments, Union Territories, and voluntary organisations. Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation's gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors. The Centre has taken transformative steps to strengthen the nursing and midwifery profession across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)