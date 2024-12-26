New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed grief on the demise of the renowned Malyali writer and Padma Bhushan awarde MT Vasudevan Nair.

Taking to social media X, the President said that the world of literature has become poor with the demise of the writer.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 26 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings. He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan," the post read.

The President also offered her condolences to the family members of the writer.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Falls 10 Paise To Hit New Record Low of 85.25 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers," the post further read.

Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, is regarded as one of the most successful writers of novels and screenplays in Malayalam.

He also wrote essays, short stories, travelogues and even directed films.

Following his demise, the Kerala government declared official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour MT Vasudevan Nair, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the postponement of all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, as a mark of respect, the statement added.

MT was born in 1933 at Kudallur, a small village in Anakkara panchayat in Pattambi Taluk, Palakkad district. At the age of 20, while studying chemistry, he won the prize for the best short story in Malayalam at the World Short Story Competition conducted by The New York Herald Tribune.

His first major novel, Naalukettu (Ancestral Home- translated to English as The Legacy), written at the age of 23, won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1958. His other novels include Manju (Mist), Kaalam (Time), Asuravithu (The Prodigal Son - translated to English as The Demon Seed), and Randamoozham ('The Second Turn' translated to English as 'Bhima - Lone Warrior').

In 2005, MT was honoured with India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. He received numerous other accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and the ONV Literary Award. In 2013, he was awarded the JC Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)