New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings on Sunday to the Indian Coast Guard as the maritime force marks its 50th Raising Day.

The Indian Coast Guard thanked the President for her wishes on the occasion and acknowledged the organisation's dedicated services to the nation over the past five decades.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Doctor, Staff Assaulted by Family After Death of 27-Year-Old Woman; Video Goes Viral.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Indian Coast Guard reposted President Murmu's message and said, "Hon'ble President of #India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu extended her warm wishes to @IndiaCoastGuard on the occasion of 50th raising day. #IndianCoastGuardDay2026 #WeProtect."

In her message, President Murmu said she was happy to know that the Indian Coast Guard was celebrating its 50th Raising day and lauded its role in safeguarding India's maritime interests. She highlighted the force's contribution to protecting the vast Indian coastline and ensuring maritime safety, calling its efforts a cornerstone of national security.

Also Read | Pakistan Repatriates 7 Indian Prisoners Via Attari-Wagah Border, BSF Takes Custody After Formalities.

The President also praised the dedication, courage and professionalism of Indian Coast Guard personnel, describing them as a source of pride for the nation. She commended the organisation for its unwavering commitment not only to security operations but also to humanitarian services, including search and rescue missions and disaster response.

Extending her warm greetings and felicitations to all ranks of the Indian Coast Guard and their families, President Murmu wished the force continued success in its future endeavours. The 50th Raising Day stands as a milestone reflecting the Indian Coast Guard's growing role in securing India's maritime domain and serving the nation with distinction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes to the Indian Coast Guard on its raising day. The Prime Minister, in his letter to the Coast Guard, expressed "immense pride" on the occasion and underscored their role as "a vigilant protector" of the nation's maritime interests, describing the forces as the "cornerstone of safety in Indian waters." He noted that the Coast Guard's efforts go beyond securing borders to sustaining the lives and livelihoods of sea-dependent communities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)