New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

"Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," President Kovind tweeted (in Hindi).

Aside from President Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people of the country on the festival.

"Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Basant Panchami, a symbol of new zeal and new energy. Mother Goddess Saraswati wishes to provide knowledge, prosperity and good health in everyone's life," Shah tweeted (in roughly translated Hindi).

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country.

As per the Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh). (ANI)

