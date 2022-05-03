Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Jagdish Mukhi received him.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, 2022.

On May 4, 2022, the President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of the North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On May 5, 2022, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha was founded in 1952 and has been working for the development of literature, culture, and language. It is playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups. (ANI)

