New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on Sunday to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur.

The premier institute was established in 2015.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Bar Attendant Beats Man to Death For Throwing Food on Floor in Coimbatore; Arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Kovind will inaugurate the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon in Nagpur on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)