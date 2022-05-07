Coimbatore, May 7: The Sirumugai police arrested a Tasmac bar attendant on Friday morning for murdering a man at Nellikuppampalayam on Thursday evening in a quarrel over throwing food on the floor of the bar.

According to TOI, the Sirumugai police said the incident occurred when N Rameshkumar, 35, of Thalathurai near Pogalur at Annur, went to the Tasmac bar at Nellikuppampalayam along with his relatives Arumugam, Jayaraj, Subramani and Surendran to consume liquor around 3pm on Thursday. "After consuming liquor, they allegedly threw food on the floor of the bar. When Manikandan, one of the bar attendants, questioned Rameshkumar, a quarrel arose between them. In a fit of rage, Manikandan beat Rameshkumar, who fainted and fell on the floor," a police officer said.

Rameshkumar had met with an accident two years ago and suffered severe injuries to both his legs. "He was not able to go for any work after the incident."

Bar manager Vasanthakumar informed the 108 ambulance service and Rameshkumar was rushed to the government hospital at Mettupalayam, where he was treated as an outpatient. While it was a case of assault, the hospital authorities did not alert police.

Jayaraj and Subramani, the officer said, dropped Rameshkumar at his house and left for their residences.

“Around 9pm, Rameshkumar’s mother N Jothimani tried to wake him up. When he did not respond, she took him to the Mettupalayam government hospital in an ambulance. Doctors examined him and declared him brought dead.”

