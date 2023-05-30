New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the death of Maharashtra MP Balu Dhanorkar, and said the veteran leader always worked for the development of his region and the state.

The Congress' lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra's Chandrapur died at a private hospital in the National Capital Region this morning, a party leader said.

"The news of the sudden demise of Shri Balubhau Dhanorkar, Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur is very sad. He kept striving for the development of his region and Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and supporters," the president tweeted in Hindi.

