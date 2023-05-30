Mumbai, May 30: During a violent quarrel in the kitchen on Monday, a college student in her 20s from the Wagholi neighbourhood stabbed her 22-year-old boyfriend. The fight started when the female, who had gone to her boyfriend's room to study, turned to violence and assaulted him. The lover, Yashwant Munde from Latur, perished as a consequence, and the girlfriend, Akanksha Panhale from Ahmednagar, suffered injuries.

Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Pawar and his team arrived at the location as soon as they received information about the incident from the Lonikand Police Station. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Ex-Girlfriend’s Brother, Her Lover in Shastri Park.

Both were students at Wagholi's Raisoni College, according to the police officials. They were classmates, and they were also romantically involved. The man had been living in a leased flat in Wagholi for a while. The accused intended to go to her boyfriend's house to study on Sunday night. But a disagreement between the two erupted into a fight.

During the fight, the girl stabbed her lover many times with a sharp knife, causing fatal wounds. According to police sources, she also suffered severe injuries as a result of the scuffle between them.

After being taken to the hospital quickly, the man was already pronounced dead. The body was delivered to the police for a post-mortem. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Stabbing Girlfriend to Death for Refusing Marriage Proposal.

In accordance with the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a case has been filed at the Lonikand police station, and additional investigation is ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).