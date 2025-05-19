New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has condoled the death of several people in a fire incident at a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur.

In a post on X, President Murmu prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident that broke out on Sunday.

"The news of the death of many people due to a factory fire in Solapur, Maharashtra, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 to be given to the injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Solapur, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

The fire broke out at a central factory in the MIDC area of Maharashtra's Solapur. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Officials have not confirmed the death toll in the fire incident yet; further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Hyderabad, fire erupted in a building at the Gulzar House near Charminar earlier today. A total of 11 fire engines were dispatched to the spot to contain the blaze. Atleast 17 people, including eight children, were killed in the incident. (ANI)

