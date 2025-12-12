New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed grief over the deaths in the bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured," President Murmu said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the deaths in the bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to provide assistance to affected families.

"The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Naidu said.

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are being determined. (ANI)

