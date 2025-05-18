New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday, and wished him many years in the service of the nation.

Born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana village of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar was sworn in as the country's 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022.

"Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation," Murmu said in a post on X.

