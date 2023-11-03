New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated an art exhibition titled, 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' in New Delhi on Friday.

The exhibition is being organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in collaboration with the Sankala Foundation to celebrate the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that today, 70 percent of the world's tiger population is found in India and the communities living around Tiger Reserves and National Parks have an important contribution to this achievement.

She was happy to note that this exhibition showcased the relationship between the people living around the Tiger Reserves and the forests and wildlife through artefacts.

President said that in view of the serious problem of climate change, a holistic and collective effort is required.

"Not only for environmental protection but also for the existence of humanity, we have to adopt the life values of the tribal communities. We have to learn from them how a prosperous and happy life is possible while living in harmony with nature," the President said.

President Murmu said that unchecked materialism, brute commercialism and greedy opportunism have left us with an earth where all five elements of life are distressed and disturbed.

"Climate change has raised concerns about food and water security," she said.

She emphasized that there is a need to further strengthen our conservation, adaptation and mitigation strategies by recognising that traditional and modern thinking need to be integrated.

"We need to preserve, promote and utilise indigenous knowledge. At the same time, she stressed, we have to make sure that the vanguards of the forest force and its ablest sons and daughters are not deprived of their rights, rightful place and recognition in society," the President said. (ANI)

