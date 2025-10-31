New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary on Friday, recalling his historic role in unifying India.

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Sardar Patel Chowk in New Delhi and also offered floral tributes at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership."

Adding further, she said, "His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India."

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Friday.

PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel. He also participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity, which was led by women personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister. IPS officer Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre led the oath-taking parade ceremony.

PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states with the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during one of its most challenging times. (ANI)

