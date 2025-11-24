New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day on Monday, highlighting his courage, patience, and firm determination in facing every situation, and urging people to internalise his teachings.

"On the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I pay my tributes to him. His message of walking on the path of religion, justice, and steadfastness is an inspiration for all humanity. The strength to face every situation with courage, patience, and firm determination comes to us from his sacrifice made for the protection of faith and human rights," President Murmu posted on X.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 24, 2025: Tata Power, RVNL and Lemon Tree Hotels Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

The President called people to move forward with the creation of an empowered India by internalising his teachings.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, is remembered as Hind-di-Chadar (Shield of India) for his unparalleled sacrifice in defence of religious freedom. His life was a beacon of courage, compassion, and unwavering faith, culminating in a martyrdom that continues to inspire humanity across faiths and generations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Returns to Delhi After Concluding G20 Summit in South Africa (Watch Video).

Delhi government has declared November 25 a public holiday to enable citizens to take part in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it was the capital's "good fortune" to host the 350th martyrdom day commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort, urging families to participate in the three-day congregation.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said, "It is Delhi's good fortune that we are able to celebrate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur here in Delhi in the form of a congregation. Yesterday and the day before, we organised a grand three-day congregation at the Red Fort for the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. I would like every family to come here. The Delhi government has also declared a public holiday on the 25th so that everyone can celebrate this festival together."

On the opening day, CM Rekha Gupta performed 'Seva' at the langar organised as part of the congregation, which drew thousands of devotees.

The Chief Minister, along with cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and representatives of various Sikh Gurdwara Committees, attended the inaugural day of the grand celebrations at the Red Fort.

The three-day 'Gurmat Samagam', which began on November 23, will conclude on November 25. CM Rekha Gupta stated that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being commemorated across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm.

A special light and laser show has also been organised by the Delhi government at the Red Fort as part of the celebrations, adding a vibrant visual tribute to the historic occasion.

Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day serves to honour and preserve the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru while upholding the religious sentiments of the people. Sikhs mark the day with special prayers in Gurdwaras across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)