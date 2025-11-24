Mumbai, November 24: Stocks of Tata Power, RVNL and Natco Pharma, among others, are likely to be in the spotlight today, November 24, when the stock market will open for business. During today's trading session, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks. Scroll below to know the list of stocks that are expected to be in focus today as stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares during Monday's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Tata Power, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Natco Pharma, HG Infra Engineering, RVNL, Samvardhana Motherson International, Lemon Tree Hotels and Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Ltd will be in focus today, November 24. Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER), Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM), Natco Pharma Limited (NSE: NATCOPHARM) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL) all closed last trading session of Friday, November 21, on a negative note. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, stocks of Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER), Tata Chemicals Limited (NSE: TATACHEM), Natco Pharma Limited (NSE: NATCOPHARM) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL) closed in red after falling by INR 1.20, INR 10.15, INR 7.30 and INR 5.10 each, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (NSE: MOTHERSON) and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (NSE: SANDUMA) also closed in red in the last trading session after declining by INR 2.13 and INR 5.26, each.

On the other hand, stocks of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) and HG Infra Engineering Ltd (BSE: HGINFRA) closed Friday's trading session on a positive note. According to both stock exchanges, shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (NSE: LEMONTREE) and HG Infra Engineering Ltd (BSE: HGINFRA) saw a growth of INR 1.29 and INR 0.40 each, respectively. Meanwhile, the stock market will remain closed for a total of nine days in December 25, with the official trading holiday on December 25.

