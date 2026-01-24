New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

According to a statement from the President's Secretariat, the address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

The address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcasts in regional languages on Doordarshan's regional channels.

Akashvani will broadcast regional-language versions from 09:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

The list of the participating tableaux includes Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.

For the first time, Indian Army contingents participating in the Republic Day Parade will march in a combat-ready battle array, reflecting their actual deployment during warfare, Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi, said during a media interaction in New Delhi on Friday.

The Indian Army Tableau will depict an Integrated Operations Centre, illustrating joint planning, precision targeting and air defence under the protective umbrella of "Sudarshan Chakra", showcasing how modern conflicts are planned and executed in real time.

The parade will comprise 6,065 participants and will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar. The event will also feature 12 military bands and 8 pipe bands, adding ceremonial grandeur to the operational narrative.

The 77th Republic Day Parade will thus stand out as a vivid demonstration of the Indian Army's transformation into a technology-driven, integrated and combat-ready force, firmly anchored in indigenous capability and operational excellence. (ANI)

