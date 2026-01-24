Sextortion Syndicate Modus Operandi: Know How Contract Gangs Execute Multi-Layered Honeytrap Scams

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Mumbai, January 24: A specialised investigation by Dainik Bhaskar has uncovered the professionalised "contract-based" model of honeytrapping and sextortion currently operating across India. The report reveals that these criminal networks no longer operate as small-time scammers but as organized "contract gangs" with a corporate-style hierarchy. These syndicates utilize a multi-layered approach to target wealthy individuals, using digital intimacy as a weapon to extort lakhs of rupees through systematic blackmail.

According to the exposé, these gangs are divided into specialized units, including profilers, "honey" agents, and "closers" who handle the final extortion. The investigation highlights that the gangs often operate out of rented rooms or "call centers" in hubs like Bharatpur, Alwar, and Mewat, where they use high-speed internet and sophisticated software to mask their locations while hunting for high-value targets. Karimnagar Couple Honey Trap Case: How Lalitha and Her Husband Ran Sextortion Racket, Trapping Over 100 Men With Obscene Videos.

Special Report on Sextortion and Honeytrap Gangs

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Sextortion Syndicate Modus Operandi

The Dainik Bhaskar report details a strict commission-based pay structure that drives these operations. The "mastermind" or the person who holds the "contract" manages the logistics, while the women involved in the initial lure, often recruited from various states, receive a 10% to 15% cut of the extorted money.

The "closers," who pose as law enforcement or YouTube officials, are seasoned manipulators who take a 20% to 30% share. These individuals are trained to use specific police terminology and psychological pressure tactics to ensure the victim pays quickly without consulting family or legal counsel. Sextortion Scam in Mumbai: Lonely Doctor Falls for Fake Online Lover, Trapped in ‘Sex Chats’ and Forced to Pay INR 94 Lakh to Keep Nude Pics Private.

The Three Phases of the Trap

The investigation breaks down the syndicate's operational manual into three distinct phases:

Selection and Grooming: The gang identifies targets via social media profiles that suggest high financial status. They then initiate contact through attractive profiles on dating apps or WhatsApp.

The Evidence Build: Once a video call is established, the gang uses screen-recording tools. Even if the victim does not perform any explicit acts, the gang often uses "split-screen" technology to show the victim’s face alongside pornographic clips, creating a fabricated video that looks real.

The ‘Official’ Shakedown: This is the most effective phase. A gang member calls the victim pretending to be a "Cyber Cell Officer" or a "Crime Branch Inspector," claiming a suicide note or a complaint has been filed by the woman in the video.

Use of Fake Digital Ecosystems

One of the most startling revelations in the Dainik Bhaskar report is the use of a fake digital ecosystem to build credibility. The gangs send forged FIR copies, fake ID cards of real police officers, and even "official" letters from technology companies like Google or YouTube.

In some cases, the syndicate goes as far as creating a fake "news studio" environment, where a caller poses as a journalist threatening to broadcast the video unless a "fee" is paid to kill the story. This creates an overwhelming sense of urgency, leaving the victim with little time to think rationally.

Drawing from the findings of the investigation, experts interviewed by Dainik Bhaskar emphasise that the "golden rule" of avoiding such traps is to never entertain video calls from unknown numbers.

Law enforcement officials cited in the report urge victims not to succumb to the "first payment" trap. They note that paying only confirms the victim’s fear, leading the gang to demand even more money. The investigation concludes by advising victims to report these incidents immediately to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930, as these "contract gangs" rely heavily on the victim's silence to survive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).