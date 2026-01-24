Mumbai, January 24: Commuters in Mumbai should prepare for significant travel disruptions this Sunday, January 25, 2026, as both Central and Western Railways have announced scheduled Mega Blocks for essential maintenance and infrastructure work. The blocks will affect the Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Western Line at various intervals. While most regular services will be suspended or diverted, railway authorities have confirmed that the Trans-Harbour and Uran lines will operate normally, as no blocks are planned for those sections.

The maintenance work is part of the railways' routine safety and upkeep program, focusing on tracks, signaling systems, and overhead equipment. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules before heading out, as several trains will be cancelled, and those operational are expected to arrive at their destinations 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Mumbai Mega Block on January 25

Central Line: Fast Train Diversions

On the Central Railway Main Line, a block will be in effect between Matunga and Mulund on the Up and Down fast lines from 11:05 AM to 3:45 PM.

Down Fast Services: Trains leaving CSMT between 10:36 AM and 3:10 PM will be diverted to the Down slow line at Matunga and will halt at all stations between Matunga and Mulund.

Up Fast Services: Trains leaving Thane from 11:03 AM to 3:38 PM will be diverted to the Up slow line at Mulund, stopping at all scheduled stations before moving back to the fast line at Matunga.

Harbour Line: Major Suspensions

The Harbour Line will see the most significant impact, with services between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra remaining suspended for several hours.

Down Harbour: Services to Vashi, Belapur, and Panvel leaving CSMT from 11:16 AM to 4:47 PM will not run.

Up Harbour: Services for CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi from 9:53 AM to 3:20 PM will stay suspended.

Special Services: To assist commuters, special trains will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) every 20 minutes during the block. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM using their valid tickets.

Western Line: Jumbo Block Details

Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block on the Harbour line tracks between Andheri and Goregaon (10:00 AM to 3:00 PM) and between Mahim and Andheri (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM).

During this window, all CSMT–Bandra and CSMT/Panvel–Goregaon Harbour line services will be cancelled.

Some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon will also be affected or cancelled to facilitate technical work.

In addition to the Sunday daytime blocks, Central Railway will run a special traffic and power block on the Kalamboli–Panvel section during the intervening night of January 24 and 25 for a girder launch. This will impact several long-distance trains, including the Daund–Gwalior Express and the Konkan Kanya Express, which will be regulated or diverted. Travelers on these routes should expect delays of up to 20 minutes or rescheduling of early morning departures.

