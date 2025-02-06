Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Jharkhand next week for two days to attend a programme here, an official said on Thursday.

He said the president will arrive in Ranchi on February 14 and attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra the next day.

The institute will commemorate 70 years of academic excellence, research and technological innovation, the official added.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri convened a meeting with officials on Wednesday to review the preparations for the President's visit.

He issued necessary guidelines concerning security arrangements, according to an official statement.

Bhajantri asked the officials to complete the preparations on time as per the protocol.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to depute nodal officers and assistant nodal officers at key locations, including the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the event venue.

"Ensure comprehensive security by identifying all high-rise buildings and sensitive locations along the President's transit route," the DC told the officials.

They were also directed to clear any encroachment along the proposed route and repair roads.

