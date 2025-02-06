New Delhi, February 6: The stock market is expected to see action today, with several stocks, including Titan (NSE: Titan), Lemon Tree (NSE: LemonTree), ITC (NSE: ITC), and IRFC (NSE: IRFC), in the spotlight, according to experts. Market experts have shared their short-term recommendations for stocks to buy or sell, along with target prices and stop-loss levels, to help investors make informed decisions.

Meanwhile, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 23,700 on February 5. At close, the Sensex was down 312.53 points or 0.40 percent at 78,271.28, and the Nifty was down 42.95 points or 0.18 percent at 23,696.30. As we enter a new day today, February 6, CNBCTV18 and ET Now recommend the following stocks to buy or sell. Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Markets Open Higher As Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs Imposition for a Month; Sensex Surges 500 Points.

Titan (NSE: Titan)

Market expert Rachit Khandelwal recommends buying Titan shares for the short term, setting a target price of INR 3,600 and a stop loss at INR 3,400. The stock’s current market price (CMP) on NSE stands at INR 3,490. Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 1,397 Points, Nifty Ends Higher As Investors Track US Tariff Developments.

Lemon Tree (NSE: LemonTree)

Khandelwal has also advised buying Lemon Tree shares with a target price of INR 162 and a stop loss of INR 132. CMP for Lemon Tree is INR 148.29 on NSE.

ITC (NSE: ITC)

Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart suggests buying ITC for a target price of INR 475, with a stop loss at INR 447. The CMP of ITC is INR 448.50 on NSE.

IRFC (NSE: IRFC)

Sneha Seth (Angel One) recommends holding IRFC shares, which are down 35% from their all-time high of INR 229. The stock is in a consolidation phase, trading between INR 130 and INR 140. Seth has set a short-term target price of INR 150, with the next levels at INR 165 and INR 170 once it crosses INR 158. The stop loss is INR 125, and the CMP is INR 137.90 on NSE.

Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy)

Swiggy reported a net loss of INR 800 crore in Q3, wider than last year’s INR 574 crore loss. Revenue rose 31% YoY to INR 3,993 crore, while EBITDA loss widened to INR 725 crore from INR 525 crore.

Welspun Enterprises (NSE: Welent)

Welspun Michigan Engineers Ltd, a subsidiary of Welspun Enterprises, won a INR 290.88 crore contract from BMC for the EPC of Mumbai’s Mogra Storm Water Pumping Station.

Redington (NSE: Redington)

Redington posted a 15.8% YoY increase in net profit to INR 403 crore in Q3, with revenue rising 13.7% to INR 26,716 crore. EBITDA increased 16.5% to INR 602.4 crore.

In this volatile market, focus on companies with robust fundamentals and improving growth trajectories for investments.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

