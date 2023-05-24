Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday.

During her tour, President Murmu will visit Ranchi and Kunti districts of Jharkhand.

According to President's Secretariat, the President will inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court at Ranchi on Wednesday.

President Murmu will attend a Women's Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Khunti on May 25.

On the same day, she will attend the 2nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, at Namkum, Ranchi.

On Thursday evening, Murmu will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, as stated by the President's Secretariat. (ANI)

