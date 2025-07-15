New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will present the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25' on July 17, marking the 9th edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the event will honour the cleanest cities across India and recognise the relentless efforts of urban local bodies (ULBs) in advancing the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

A total of 78 awards will be presented this year across four categories -- Super Swachh League Cities; Top three clean cities in five population categories; Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Mahakumbh; and State Level Awards -- Promising clean city of a state or Union Territory.

"SS 2024-25 awards will put the spotlight on the theme of reduce, reuse, recycle. Over 3,000 assessors conducted thorough inspections in every ward across the country over 45 days," the ministry said.

"With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and transparency, the initiative encompassed the assessment of over 11 lakh households - reflecting a comprehensive and far-reaching approach to understanding urban living and sanitation on a national scale," it said.

The assessment conducted in 2024 marked a landmark moment in public engagement, successfully reaching and involving 14 crore citizens who participated through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov, and social media platforms, it stated.

The ministry said that Swachh Survekshan (SS), a landmark initiative under the SBM-U, has become a defining force in urban India's journey toward cleanliness -- capturing hearts, shaping mindsets, and inspiring action for the last nine years.

Starting with 73 ULBs in 2016, the latest edition now encompasses more than 4,500 cities. This year, the awards not only celebrate the top Swachh Shehar but also recognise and encourage small cities showing strong promise and progress, it added.

