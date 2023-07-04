New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Press Council of India (PCI) has invited entries from print journalists for the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

The entries have been invited from journalists, freelancers and photo-journalists across eight categories such as rural journalism, developmental reporting, photo-journalism, single news picture, photo feature, best newspapers art: covering cartoons, caricatures and illustrations, sports reporting/sports photo feature, financial reporting, gender issue reporting and reporting from a conflict area.

The entries have to be submitted by August 18, the PCI said in a statement.

