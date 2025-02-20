Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday alleged that previous governments at the Centre had neglected the Northeast, and asserted that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is according top priority to the region in terms of development.

Karandlaje, who arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Mizoram, said that the fund allocation to the northeastern states was very less during the previous governments.

"In the past, the Northeast was financially weak as the previous central governments did not focus on the region. The fund allocation to the region was very less," the Union minister claimed while addressing a press conference here.

She said that during the 10 years (from 2004 to 2014) of Congress-led UPA government, the tax devolution given to Mizoram was only Rs 4,734 crore, which was very low compared to the tax devolution given during 10 years of Modi government.

During 10 years from 2014-2024, the Modi government has given tax devolution amounting to Rs 33,178 crore to Mizoram, a 600 per cent increase from the tax devolution during the UPA rule, she said.

The grant-in aid to the hilly state had also increased by 94 per cent during 10 years of the NDA rule from Rs 21,359 crore given during the 10 years of the UPA government, she said.

Karandlaje said that Mizoram will receive tax devolution amounting to Rs 7,112.23 crore and Rs 3,853 crore as grant-in-aid as allocated in the Union budget during the new financial year 2025-2026.

She said that the NDA government gives priority to the Northeast and is focused on infrastructural development in the region.

Many cities in the Northeast are now connected by national highways, railways and airports, she said.

The Union MoS said that Mizoram will soon be connected by broad gauge railway and the Centre is taking steps to upgrade the state's lone airport at Lengpui for cargo flights.

Karandlaje, who also holds Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) portfolio, said that the Centre also focuses on agriculture, horticulture, MSME and skill development.

"Modi's ji government has created a separate skill development department to train youth in many fields, including traditional occupations, as there is a high demand for skilled labourers in other countries," she said.

