New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has greeted citizens on Dussehra and wished the festival continues to inspire all to imbibe the eternal life values ??of ethics, truth and goodness and to live a life of peace and harmony.

In her message on the eve of Dussehra, the president said this festival is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth, morality over immorality.

"In North India it is celebrated as 'Dussehra' and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. Shri Ram's message of ideal conduct and propriety has been inspiring to people from generation to generation," Murmu was quoted as saying in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day. Thus, this festival is an example of the cultural unity of India, she said.

"I wish that this festival continues to inspire us to imbibe the eternal life values ??of ethics, truth and goodness and to live a life of peace and harmony," the president said.

