Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Achieving the goal of celebrating India's centenary of Independence as a developed nation hinges on the strength, self-reliance and empowerment of every woman in the country, President Droupadi Murmu said Saturday.

She also stressed the role of self-help groups in uplifting the marginalised sections, particularly women.

Addressing a Lakhpati Didi conference in Jaisalmer, Murmu highlighted the contribution of women in Rajasthan to their families and economic progress, and said the Union government has an ambitious target of creating over 11 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the "Lakhpati Didi" scheme in his Independence Day speech this year. It involves skill development training for two crore women to encourage them to start micro-enterprises.

Stressing the importance of women's empowerment, Murmu said, "Women empowerment is important in itself. Women empowerment and equal participation of women in the workforce also contribute significantly to social and economic progress. No country can move forward by ignoring 50 per cent of its population."

The President said the people of the country should pledge that India would celebrate the centenary of its Independence as a developed nation. "To achieve this goal, it is very important for us to be self-reliant. But this is possible only when every woman of the country is strong, self-reliant and empowered," she said.

Murmu said the Government of India was making every possible effort to ensure that women get more economic autonomy, personal freedom and political power.

"The government has taken several steps to improve women's participation in the workforce and the quality of their employment," she said, adding that even today, problems such as priority based on gender persist in social and economic fields.

"Women have to struggle for ownership and property rights, due to which they have difficulty in getting credit or loans."

Murmu said that many protective and supportive provisions have been included in the labour law and the government has started many schemes which have proved helpful in raising women's living standards.

The President called for a collective responsibility in addressing gender-based disparities in the social and economic sector.

She expressed confidence that the 'Lakhpati Didi' convocation would inspire women's empowerment and foster inclusive economic development based on awareness, education, and skill development.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also attended the programme organised by the Rural Development Department of the state at Shaheed Poonam Singh stadium in Jaisalmer.

Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution to create two crore financially empowered women across the country as embodied in the Lakhpati Didi scheme.

The chief minister outlined the state government's commitment to the holistic development of women, recognising their significance in propelling the country and the state towards prosperity and strength. He also emphasized the state's commitment to women's safety and reiterated that women's police stations will be set up in every district.

During her Jaisalmer visit, President Murmu witnessed an integrated firepower exercise conducted by the Indian Army at the Pokhran firing range. She interacted with the troops and appreciated them for their commitment and preparedness in defending the country.

