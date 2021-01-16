Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind would inaugurate a museum dedicated to former Army chief K S Thimayya at his ancestral house in Madikeri, district headquarters town of Kodagu district on February 6.

In a communique to Colonel (Retd) K C Subbayya, president, Field Marshal Cariappa and General Thimmayya Forum, Kovind's private secretary wrote that the President of India "will be pleased to inaugurate the museum between 3.15 pm and 4 pm on February 6."

Born on March 31, 1906, Kodendera Subayya Thimayya was the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961.He died on December 17, 1965.PTI GMS

