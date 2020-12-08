Latur, Dec 8 (PTI) Indian Administrative Service officer Prithviraj BP was on Tuesday appointed collector of Latur district in Maharashtra, officials said.

He will replace G Sreekanth who has been transferred as managing director of Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation, they added.

Prithviraj was serving as chief executive officer of the Parbhani Zilla Parishad before the Latur appointment, officials said.

