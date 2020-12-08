New Delhi, December 8: The Nation Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended around one crore health workers should be given priority in giving vaccination against coronavirus. During a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rakesh Bhushan said that the NEGVAC also provided guidance on prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection and vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Covaxin.

According to NEGVAC, healthcare workers, personnel from state and central police, armed forces, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers, municipal workers and people above 50 years should be given vaccine against the deadly virus on priority. Bhushan added, “The current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of COVID19 vaccine required for first three crore health workers and front line workers.” COVID-19 in India: Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal And Delhi Report 54% of Total Cases, 6 Vaccine Candidates in Clinical Trial Stage, Says Health Ministry.

The group was formed in August this year. Meanwhile, the process of collecting a database of health workers has started across all the states and union territories and central ministries. The data will be uploaded on CO-WIN software and will be verified later. India’s regulatory framework has a specific provision for grant of emergency use authorisation, said the Health Ministry.

Speaking on the vaccine development, Bhushan stated that some of the vaccine candidates might get licensed in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists.

