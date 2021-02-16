New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre saying 'expensive days' for the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have indeed come.

"Not sure about Acchaey Din (Better Days), but 'expensive days' for LPG have indeed come," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas domestic cylinder was increased for the second time in the month of February in Delhi by Rs 50 per unit on Sunday. This is the second price hike in the month of February. The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4. (ANI)

