New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over issues of inflation and unemployment.

"On the promise of providing jobs to lakhs on vacant posts and filling pending recruitments, giving the price of sugarcane, wheat, paddy, potato to the farmer, reducing electricity prices, curbing inflation in UP. The government has failed on all the issues, " tweeted Vadra in Hindi.

She further alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made the state number one in malnutrition, crime against women, kidnapping, murder cases and cases of crime against Dalits.

The state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh has been scheduled to be held earlier next year. (ANI)

