India News | Proclaimed Offender in Minor Assault Case Arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Northern Delhi Range (NDR) of the Crime Branch has arrested a "proclaimed offender" wanted for a horrific gang assault on a minor, a release said.

The accused, Gulzar (30), alias Sonu, had been evading capture since 2024.

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The arrest stems from a chilling incident on October 5, 2024. According to police, Gulzar and three associates Ajay, Neeraj, and Kamal subjected a minor boy to brutal physical and sexual assault. Gulzar allegedly held the victim at gunpoint while the others used blades to inflict injuries on the boy's head, stomach, and back. The victim was left unconscious before being rescued by a local resident.

While his three accomplices were apprehended earlier, Gulzar remained on the run and was officially declared a proclaimed offender by the court in December 2025, it added.

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A specialized team, supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal, tracked Gulzar through technical surveillance and local intelligence. Acting on a tip-off, officers laid a trap in Palam Village on April 29, successfully taking him into custody.

Gulzar, a local barber, confessed to the crime during interrogation, admitting he frequently changed hideouts to dodge the law. He now faces severe charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault), which carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and can extend to life imprisonment or death. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has apprehended a man wanted in a murder case after a brief encounter near Prembari Pul in North-West Delhi, officials said.The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana, allegedly opened fire at the police team during the operation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)