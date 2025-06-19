Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, delivered the convocation address at the 107th Convocation Ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Thursday.

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, was the Chief Guest at the convocation. In his address, Professor Rai emphasised the importance of character, ethical leadership, and intellectual agility in both military and civilian spheres. He congratulated the graduating officers and commended the Indian Armed Forces' response in Op Sindoor.

Addressing the Technical Entry Scheme Course-43 officers, he spoke about the challenges and opportunities that await them in today's complex global environment, which he described as a "BANI world": Brittle, Anxious, Nonlinear, and Incomprehensible.

Speaking at the MCEME Auditorium in Trimulgherry, Professor Rai said, "Earlier, we used to describe the world as VUCA--volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. But that concept has now evolved. We now live in a BANI world, where structures we thought were strong turn out to be brittle, anxiety is widespread, events are nonlinear, and many realities are simply incomprehensible."

He elaborated that uncertainty in global geopolitics and the rise of artificial intelligence contributed significantly to collective anxiety. "AI will not replace people, but people who understand and use AI will replace those who do not," he remarked. He encouraged the graduating officers to learn how to work with tools like AI as co-pilots in their journey.

To prepare for such a world, Professor Rai offered what he termed "BANI 2.0", a mindset he encouraged the graduates to adopt: Bravery, Adaptability, Networking, and Introspection.

He urged the young officers to cultivate bravery and resilience in the face of failure. "Hard work is necessary, but not sufficient. You will need patience, grit, and the strength to keep walking even when you fall," he said. "You are the lions and lionesses of this country who will shape its future."

Highlighting the value of adaptability, Professor Rai said challenges should be divided into 'areas of control' and 'areas of concern.' "Focus on what you can influence. Understand your needs versus desires. The world has enough to satisfy every man's need, but not his greed," he said, echoing Mahatma Gandhi.

On networking, he advised the officers to engage with people from diverse backgrounds. "Do not only seek out like-minded individuals. Real learning happens when you step outside your echo chambers and interact with those different from you."

Concluding with a call for introspection, Professor Rai urged the graduates to reflect on their true identities and passions. "Never tie your identity to your designation. That title is temporary. Your real identity should come from what gives you joy--something no one can take away," he said.

He reminded the officers of their broader responsibility towards society and the environment, urging them to live with purpose, awareness, and commitment. "From today onwards, the world is out there for you to conquer," he said. (ANI)

