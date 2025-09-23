Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi products, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged citizens to support the Indian talent and buy goods made by indigenous workers.

While addressing a state-level workshop on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Swadeshi Sankalp', CM Yogi highlighted the value of self-reliance and national pride in production.

He said, "The Prime Minister's message is that we should promote whatever is made with the labour of Indian workers and the talent of our youth."

CM Yogi linked this call with a historical perspective, saying that India's population and agriculture suffered due to foreign invasions over centuries. He stated that the Hindu population in India, which he estimated stood at around 60 crore by the year 1100, had declined to nearly 30 crore by the time of Independence in 1947.

"By the year 1100, the Hindu population in India was 60 crore. And when the country gained independence in 1947, the Hindu population was only 30 crore. Tell me, should our population have increased or decreased in these 800-900 years?" he asked.

"That means not only did the population decrease, but our agricultural production was also reduced. This population, which had declined, was not only killed by invaders but also died of hunger, disease, and all sorts of torture. This is how foreign slavery happens. This country was subjected to the same thing. This country was oppressed and exploited," CM Yogi added.

The Chief Minister further stated that India, despite having everything, suffered due to the division created by foreign rulers.

Earlier on Monday, as Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0, a significant overhaul of the country's indirect tax system, came into effect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the Indian citizens, highlighting that the 'GST Bachat Utsav' will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society.

In his letter, PM Modi extended wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Navratri.

"As the nation celebrates the beginning of Navaratri, I extend heartfelt wishes to you and your families. May this festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity to everyone. This year, the festive season brings an added reason to rejoice. From September 22nd, the Next Generation GST reforms have begun to make their presence felt, marking the start of a 'GST Bachat Utsav' or 'GST Savings Festival' across the country," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister highlighted that these reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society, including farmers, women, youth, the poor, middle-class individuals, traders, and MSMEs.

"They will encourage greater growth and investments and accelerate the progress of every state and region," PM Modi wrote in his letter. (ANI)

