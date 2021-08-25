Ghaziabad, Aug 25 (PTI) A property dealer who was shot in the head here died at a hospital during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

Devendra was playing ludo outside his residence on Tuesday night when he was shot at by his neighbour Jagmal.

Also Read | Odisha: Elderly Man Dies After Jumping Into Wife’s Funeral Pyre In Kalahandi District.

The victim's brother lodged a complaint against Jagmal and his sons Mohit and Himanshu in this regard, SP (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said.

The accused had fired at him from a lose distance, piercing his head, after which the victim was rushed to a hospital where he died on Wednesday, the SP said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Apple Rates: Adani Group Announces Price For Procuring The Fruit For Its CA Stores; Farmers Express Disappointment.

Police are raiding possible hideouts of the accused, Agarwal added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)