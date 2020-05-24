India News | Protests Continue in Cyclone Amphan-hit Kolkata Amid Water, Power Crisis

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Angry residents continued to stage protests in various parts of Kolkata on Sunday, demanding immediate restoration of water and power supply lines snapped by cyclone 'Amphan', even as the state government said services have been reinstated in several areas.

From blocking roads with branches of uprooted trees to placing barricades to restrict the movement of vehicles, the protests during the day were mostly reported from the southern part of the city where a large number of areas remained without power even after four days.

The arterial Diamond Harbour Road was blocked at Kadamtala crossing near Thakurpukur around 1 pm, while demonstrations also happened in several other nearby areas, including Behala and Parnashree.

People of several areas near Tollygunge, including Netaji Nagar, took to the streets, demanding that power supply lines be restored immediately.

Locals also demonstrated in Chanditala and nearby New Alipore, an upscale locality in south Kolkata.

Residents of Netaji Nagar said they themselves hired machinery to remove the uprooted trees after failing to get any help from authorities.

The protesters in the Roy Bahadur Road area in Behala said they were forced to purchase water at high prices amid rising mercury levels.

"We don't have power for the last four days. As a result of this, we cannot pump water from the supply line to the tank, how we will survive like this? There are children and old people in my home, they are suffering," said a middle-aged woman, who joined others in protesting at Kadamtala.

Protests were also reported from Agarpara and Belgharia in northern fringes of the city.

The state Home Department, in a series of tweets, said CESC has reported that power has been restored in Laskarhat near EM Bypass, Patipukur, Belgachia and Maniktala Main Road in north Kolkata.

Power has also been restored in Lords More, Haripada Dutta lane and Baktiyar Shah Road off Prince Anwar Shah Road, it said.

Besides, power has also been restored in major parts of Jadavpur, Selimpur, Mukundapur, Survey Park, Patuli, Regent Estate, NSC Bose Road, Behala Chowrasta, James Long Sarani, Rash Behari Connector, BB Chaterjee Road in Kasba and Silpara in the southern part of the city.

Further, power has also been restored in Lake Town, Jessore Road and Nagerbazar areas in north Kolkata.

"Most water and drainage pumping stations energised," the Home Department said.

A CESC spokesperson said that the power utility hopes to restore near normalcy by Tuesday and work is going on in full swing.

"We are also hamstrung due to shortage of manpower due to the lockdown while efforts are on to strengthen the restoration teams," he said.

CESC has also deployed generators at pumping stations and in some housing estates affected by the disruption, he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to have patience as the administration was working tirelessly to restore water and power supply lines.

