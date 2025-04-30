New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said public administration training modules must keep evolving to meet the rapidly changing requirements driven by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the 50th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, he said, “What is relevant today may not be tomorrow. We need to learn every day to stay relevant.”

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, also underscored the importance of civil-military synergy.

“Today's army officers don't just stay in isolation; they are expected to brief the media, interact with civilians and respond jointly in disaster-affected regions,” he said, calling for greater focus on communication skills in future iterations of the course.

The minister called for a dynamic curriculum given the changing governance landscape and continuous evolution in public administration training modules to meet the rapidly changing requirements driven by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh emphasised the need for continuous learning and adaptive policy-making in the face of exponential technological advancements.

He urged participants to assist in visualising “India@2047” by contributing their domain-specific knowledge to the vision document being prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

“We mustn't view 2047 through the prism of 2025. Change is unfolding too quickly. We need to project forward with a futuristic mindset,” the minister said.

Singh also appreciated IIPA's recent grassroots initiative, which began training programmes for elected Sarpanches and Panchayati Raj representatives, saying this marks a significant step in democratising capacity building.

“IIPA has now spread its wings from training senior civil servants to empowering grassroots representatives,” he added.

