Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on 1st and 2nd May. He will travel to Mumbai on 1st May, and at around 10:30 AM, he will inaugurate the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Thereafter he will travel to Kerala and on 2nd May, at around 10:30 AM, he will dedicate to the nation Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will travel to Andhra Pradesh and at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati. He will also address the public function.

PM in Maharashtra

Prime Minister will inaugurate WAVES 2025, India’s first-of-its-kind World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. The four-day summit with tagline “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries” is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world. WAVES 2025: PM Modi To Inaugurate First WAVES Summit in Mumbai on May 1, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal To Be Present.

In line with Prime Minister’s vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a $50 billion market by 2029, expanding India’s footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India will also host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country’s engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities. WAVES 2025: AR Rahman’s Live Ensemble 'Jhalaa' To Be Launched at World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai.

Prime Minister will visit the Creatosphere and interact with creators, selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges launched nearly a year ago, which garnered over one lakh registrations. He will also visit the Bharat Pavilion. WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

PM in Kerala

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore. It is country's first dedicated container transshipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute in strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transshipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world's busiest sea trade routes further strengthens India’s position in global trade.

PM in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati. In line with his commitment to ensure world-class infrastructure and connectivity across the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate 7 National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh. These Projects include widening of various sections of National Highways, construction of Road over bridge and subway among others. These projects will further enhance road safety; create employment opportunities; provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort among others.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity. These projects are doubling of the rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, enhancing connectivity between Rayalaseema and Amaravati and construction of a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 6 National Highway projects and one Railway project. These Projects include widening of various sections of National highways; construction of elevated corridor, half clover leaf and Road over bridge among others. These projects will improve connectivity, inter-state travel, reduce congestion and improve overall logistics efficiency. Construction of Rail over Rail between Guntakal West and Mallappa gate stations aims to bypass freight trains and reduce congestion at the Guntakal Junction.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects that include the Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, other administrative buildings and housing buildings for over 5,200 families, worth over Rs 11,240 crore. It will also include trunk infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems, worth over Rs 17,400 crore. The Land Pooling Scheme Infrastructure projects will cover 1,281 km of roads equipped with central medians, cycle tracks, and integrated utilities across the capital city of Amaravati, worth over Rs 20,400 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Missile Test Range at Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh worth around Rs 1,460 Crore. It will comprise a launch center, technical instrumentation facilities, Indigenous Radars, Telemetry and Electro-Optical systems enhancing the country's defence preparedness. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of PM Ekta Mall at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. It has been envisioned with the objective of fostering national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting One District One Product, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans, and enhancing the market presence of indigenous products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).