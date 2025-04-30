Wayanad, April 30: In an unfortunate incident in Kerala, a 14-year-old boy suffered burn injuries after a smart TV exploded at his home in the Wayanad district. The alleged incident occurred today, April 30, at around 10 AM in the Ambileri region of Kalpetta. Police officials said that the smart TV exploded when the minor boy, identified as Sajin, was watching television with his younger brother, Immanuel.

Recalling the incident, Immanuel told the press that flames suddenly appeared on the switchboard. He further said that the flames spread quickly and led to the back of the TV catching fire. "As my brother tried to switch off the TV, he suffered burns on his hands," he added, reports India Today. Following the fire, the smart TV exploded with a huge noise. Kerala Shocker: 34-Year-Old Female Lawyer, 2 Daughters Die by Suicide in Kottayam Over Family Issues.

Not only did the blaze destroy the television, but it also spread to other parts of the house, causing extensive damage. Locals who saw the incident immediately alerted the fire brigade, who rushed to the scene and doused the flames. Soon after the blaze was brought under control, officials took Sajin to a hospital near where he was treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials suspect that a short circuit triggered the smart TV to explode.

