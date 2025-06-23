Guwahati, Jun 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a public hearing has been completed on Monday at Cachar district's Doloo Tea Estate where the government has decided to acquire land for setting up a greenfield airport.

Sarma, however, did not share details on the outcome of the hearing whether the public agreed to give their land for the project in Barak Valley.

"A Major Step Forward. The public hearing for the Greenfield Dolu Airport project in Cachar district concluded peacefully today - a significant milestone in our journey to transform Barak Valley into a hub of connectivity and development," Sarma said.

He said that the government is now one step closer to realising the "grand vision" for the region.

"Gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support," the CM said.

The Assam government had proposed a new airport in Silchar as the existing one at Kumbhirgram is a defence airport and expansion of the facility to accommodate the increasing demands of air traffic is not possible.

In November 2022, the Assam government had distributed financial assistance to 1,296 families living at Doloo Tea Estate "as a goodwill gesture".

The workers, under the aegis of Asom Mojuri Shramik Union (AMSU), had expressed unhappiness over the development and demanded that the government return the acquired land or allot the same amount of land at a different place for growing tea.

Earlier in 2022, a controversy had arisen over the Assam government's efforts to acquire land for setting up a greenfield airport with the then Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claiming that no such proposal was received for the facility from the state.

However, it was established later that the state was acquiring 2,500 bighas (826.45 acres) of land in Cachar district at the request of the central PSU Airports Authority of India.

The land acquisition of Doloo Tea Estate for the airport prompted the workers to protest. The government assured them that no worker would be evicted from their homes and there would be no job loss.

The state government had previously announced a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the acquisition of land at Doloo, Lalbagh, and Mainagarh tea gardens for setting up the greenfield airport.

