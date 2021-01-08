Puducherry [India], January 8 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy on Friday led a sit-in dharna launched by the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance near Raj Nivas, demanding the Centre to call back Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance in Puducherry started a four-day protest against Bedi, claiming that she was not allowing the elected government to function. The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues, legislators of the ruling party, and workers of the alliance parties have participated in the dharna. They were seen carrying posters and placards, reading "Corporate Modi Quit! Quit!, Call back Kiran Bedi."

"She is not allowing the elected government to function and is interfering in day to day administration. People will sit peacefully and agitate for at least three days," Narayanasamy said while speaking to reporters. The Narayanaswamy-led government has been at loggerhead with Bedi on implementations of several welfare measures proposed by it. (ANI)

