Indore, Jan 31 (PTI) Angry with his teachers who scolded him for his unruly behaviour and harassing girls, a 15-year-old boy carried a sword to his school in Indore and vandalised property, prompting the police to register a case against him under the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni said the class 9 student reached the private school on Tuesday with a sword and broke fans and other items.

"The student is very defiant and unruly. He also used to harass female students of the school, following which teachers scolded him. He was angry for being reprimanded," Soni said.

A purported video of a boy roaming around the school premises wielding a sword has gone viral on social media.

Police registered the case against the boy and his father under the Arms Act on a complaint lodged by the school director, Soni added.

