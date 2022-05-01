Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): A total of 11 people suffered injuries during a funeral at a crematorium in Pune on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Kailash crematorium which is situated on the bank of the Mula-Mutha river in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to a police official, a man tried to fasten the burning process at a funeral by pouring petrol into the pyre from a can which got exploded.

"10 people including the man that was pouring the petrol have suffered injuries. They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," said a police official.

Investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

