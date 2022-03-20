Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): An eye-witness in the 2013 Narendra Dabholkar murder case identified two alleged shooters Sachin Adnure and Sharad Kalskar in a Pune court on Saturday, said Prakash Suryavanshi, Special Public Prosecutor.

"The eyewitness has confirmed that both the shooters had fired at Narendra Dabholkar and then fled from the spot," said Suryavanshi.

According to the witness, he was standing at the bridge while doing his work at the time of the murder. He works as a sweeper in the municipal corporation.

The cross-examination of eye witness to continue in the next hearing on March 23.

Founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (ANI)

